The refusal of the spineless Republican Senate (with the exception of Utah’s Senator Romney) is paraded by our poor excuse for a president as vindication and exoneration. The reality is that the president was impeached because of a long and extending series of bad actions, of which extortion of the newly elected Ukranian President Zelensky for personal political gain was only one example. Some Republican senators, notably Lamar Alexander and Susan Collins, acknowledged that the president’s actions were bad, but somehow, not bad enough, and rather than enforcing constitutional checks and balances by voting to hear what would have been damaging testimony, leading to the possible removal from office, it was their self-serving choice to minimize the obvious wrongdoing and assert that the president would “learn a lesson” and clean up his act.
The aftermath of that choice not to find and punish obvious abuse of power by the president demonstrates anything but those “pie-in-the-sky” hopes.
An unrepentant president now, even more than previously, demands loyalty above truth and candor from his advisors, and has expanded his lust for power by dismissing many who he deems are not loyal enough, let alone decorated and principled veteran Vindman (and his brother!) for responding to a Congressional subpoena and offering testimony.
The president additionally pursues a shameless crusade against separation of powers by denigrating the judicial system, demanding (and apparently achieving) intervention by “loyal” Attorney General William Barr in the sentencing recommendation for felon Roger Stone, resulting in (1) one resignation and withdrawal from the case of the four U.S. attorneys who had, with full due process, persuaded a jury to convict Stone on seven counts, and (2) a subsequent unprecedented attack by the president on the judge in the case, and a juror who was only one part of the jury which convicted him. Since when is it OK for a president to attack a judge and juror for their faithful service?
Remarkably, the so-called base remain blindly loyal to the president in the face of his continuing and worsening bad behavior. The absolutely frightening reality is that the president is not the patriot-savior of the nation, and much less the good person and capable leader he pretends to be. He asserts, without the support of underlying facts, that the coronavirus is contained, and rather blames the market plunge on the coverage of the story by the free press.
Now that troops of our NATO ally, Turkey, have been killed in the Russian-assisted aerial campaign in the offensive waged by Syria, we can take comfort the president has taken great care to cultivate good relations with our other NATO allies, and has distanced himself from authoritarian Putin (not!). Rather, with predictable bravado and lack of competence and intelligence, he has damaged our ability to act in concert with the allies whose values we should share, leaving us vulnerable to opposition interests.
Apparently, bone spurs kept him from war, but have next to no impact on obstructing his frequent and taxpayer-expensed golf game. Global warming? A hoax! Exploding deficits? Reason to slash programs to assist the poor to benefit the corporations and rich.
Countless bad policy choices are enough to compel a vote against the president in November.
I survived Nixon and Clinton, but never in my 71 years on the planet have I experienced such a consistently offensive person in the office of chief executive. Hopefully, the electorate will wake up to the fact that a president whose reflex is self-serving dishonesty is not the way to go.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg and retired after 36 years in the Sunbury offices of Susquehanna, later, North Penn, Legal Services.