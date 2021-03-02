I would like to thank the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee for driving home the point I hoped to make. They have decided to censure Senator Toomey for his vote in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
How fitting that they should lynch one of their own for breaking party ranks and voting his conscience. We all saw the insurrection of Jan. 6 with our own eyes, yet the party closed ranks and once again decided to dismiss the evidence and a 4-year history of Trump’s lies and misinformation including the boast that he could shoot someone on the street and not lose the support of his voters.
The Cambridge dictionary defines demagogue as: a noun, a person, especially a political leader, who wins support by exciting the emotions of ordinary people rather than by having good or morally right ideas.
Merriam Webster says it is a leader who makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain power.
I find that to be an apt description of Donald Trump. Is it any wonder that members are fleeing the Republican Party? The idea of starting a third party is gaining ground as people of conscience who hold the beliefs that truth matters, “alternate facts” is a euphemism for lies, that denial of science is somehow a rational argument, that bogus conspiracy theories are somehow valid despite a total lack of credible evidence and that divisive thinking and hate-mongering are somehow a valid substitute for the conservative values once embodied in the party of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower?
Bruce Barr,
Winfield