What do you value? Who do you believe? Why is the ideal of democracy such a terrible form of governance, yet so much better than every other?
Is there any doubt that there are lingering flaws dating back to the Constitution of 1789 still in need of reform? Should mind-boggling advances in technology be considered, anticipated or reflected in our federal and state constitutions? If so, how?
Why do we have two parties instead of a lot more (organization by party isn’t even mentioned, much less required, by our various constitutions)? Why shouldn’t every voter participate more fully in the process of governance beyond merely voting when it’s not inconvenient? Why do we act as though it’s better to let the “experts” govern?
Who, among our present batch of elected officials, truly values the ideals of honesty in speech and debate? Who doesn’t? Who favors honesty, ethical integrity, and checks and balances among those who apply, respectively, executive, legislative, and judicial power? Who supports the rule of law? Who is willing to acquiesce to the peaceful transfer of power? Who isn’t?
Who benefits from longstanding control by a popular vote minority, and how? Does the pursuit of short term profit endanger more enduring ideals, like insuring a future with a clean, safe and hospitable environment? Why shouldn’t pursuit of profit require a standard which minimizes future harm?
Who believes that weapons in the nuclear age are essential for resolving international disputes? Domestic disputes? If the answers differ, why? Why is the budget for the Department of Defense (once called the Department of War) so exponentially much larger than that of the Department of State (the purveyors of diplomacy)?
Why do we think being “progressive” and being “conservative” are mutually exclusive? Can we learn from our mistakes and elect leaders who are both truly progressive and truly conservative, or are we doomed to repeat and suffer once again for our past mistakes?
Do you think Donald Trump is aware of this gem from Mark Twain?
“It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg