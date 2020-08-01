The July 29 political cartoon was apparently intended as a criticism of the slow return of COVID-19 test results. Although I can personally sympathize with the slow return of results, the cartoon actually demonstrates the completely irresponsible behavior of the imaginary individual.
The proper scenario begins when our patient experiences some symptoms that are concerning enough for him or her to call their health care provider. The provider will then order the appropriate COVID-19 testing.
The appropriate behavior at the beginning would be to self-isolate to avoid any contact with others who you could potentially infect! When the testing procedure has been completed you would be instructed to self-isolate and avoid contact with other individuals, wear a mask, wash your hands and sanitize all the areas that could be contaminated. You would also have received these instructions in written form. A responsible person would have followed these instructions and avoided any possible contact with others that may spread the infection.
The cartoon depicts completely irresponsible behavior throughout the time until the test results were reported. The cartoon is correct in depicting the kind of behavior that continued to expose you to the virus, making the eventual “negative” result useless.
But what if the test had been positive? In that case the irresponsible behavior could have infected many others in the community.
The purpose of testing is to identify people who are infected with the virus and isolate them to prevent spreading the infection. Also by identifying infected individuals contact tracing may be helpful in identifying others who should be tested and isolated.
So the message is: If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19 isolate yourself, contact your physician to be tested and self isolate to protect others until the result of the test is known. Then if the test is negative the isolation can end. Hopefully, the experience will encourage more responsible community behavior.
James Morgan,
Lewisburg