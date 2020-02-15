Joe Susan would tell you he didn’t win as many games as he would have liked as Bucknell’s football coach over his nine-year run with the Bison.
He also understands that his job as a football coach, which he has done for more than 40 years, is about more than wins and losses. It’s about molding young men. This week, Susan left Lewisburg for the second time. He returned to Rutgers, where he will join coach Greg Schiano’s staff again.
In the 1980s, when Susan was an assistant coach at Bucknell, he recruited Schiano to the Bison.
When Schiano led Rutgers to unprecedented heights more than a decade ago, his old college coach was with him. Now the two are reunited, allowing Susan to once again influence young men.
“He really seems to have a goal of molding us into great men, as well as great football players,” said former Bucknell player Drew Newcomb when Susan resigned after the 2018 season. “I think the biggest thing about coach is that he is always trying to give us tools that set us up for success later in our lives.”
That’s all a parent can ask for from a coach.
