Valley emergency responders and the residents they serve are getting additional tools to help with timely response, in instances where seconds matter.
Last week, the East Central Emergency Network, which handles the 911 system in Columbia and Montour counties, successfully transferred its emergency call traffic into the state’s Next Generation 911 network.
The upgrades are part of a national effort to improve 911 emergency response and call delivery, taking advantage of evolving technology. It replaces long-standing analog phone circuits with a digital, internet protocol-based fiber-optic network.
“The system can automatically route calls to surrounding 911 centers, who have procedures in place to handle calls from their neighbors,” a press release announcing the upgrade stated. “The system also allows dispatchers to seamlessly transfer 911 calls and call data to other dispatch centers within the commonwealth, such as for an incident occurring out of the areas.”
Essentially, by using the technology already available, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Association, the upgrades will allow emergency responders to:
Receive incoming 911 calls faster, and with more accurate caller information.
Transfer 911 calls and associated call information to the correct jurisdiction.
Rely on current technology to locate a wireless caller’s location.
Securely receive multimedia communications like text messages, photos, and video.
“It seems like a great improvement,” Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young said. “Anything that can help reduce response time and/or misrouted calls is beneficial.”
This latest update, paired with the recent announcement that Northumberland County has joined the state’s text-to-911 system, helps speed up response, closing existing gaps in a system that can at times be overloaded. Sixty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are now onboard with the text; Bradford, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Wyoming are the only counties still working to get online according to the state management agency website.
The statewide push over the last few years to upgrade the system was much-needed. As PEMA notes, “Consumer communications technology has outpaced improvements and capabilities in 911 and the public safety community in general.”
The gaps are narrowing, using high-tech tools to get help where it is needed faster.
