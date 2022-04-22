Fred Keller and I went to the same high school, although at different times. I presume we had some of the same teachers. We apparently did not learn the same lessons. Fred’s “Blame It All on Biden” editorial (April 18) came across as just a tad disingenuous. I know — shocking. But being willing to afford Fred his due, would the Congressman kindly tell me where in the Constitution is the clause (presumably in Article II) giving the president the power to regulate oil and gas prices? Besides for adding oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to the amount of oil available for sale, in the short run there is not a lot that the president can do. (Note last week, Biden did opt to draw down the SPR.)
Fred, this is basic economics, but then you should know that. COVID hindered economic activity in 2020 creating a drop in demand followed quickly by a glut in supply and associated price decreases to clear the oil surplus (2020-2021). Economic recovery driven by pent up consumer demand reversed the supply situation from surplus to shortage and brought higher prices (2021-2022). The ripple effect was to drive up food prices as higher transportation costs became the norm. Add to the issue Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine and the international response which curtailed the number of buyers for Russian crude, and you have today’s perfect storm.
Economists characterize the demand and supply curves for petroleum as “inelastic” with supply being the more inelastic of the two. What this means is that a rapid rise in demand does not create a corresponding rise in supply. Increases in supply tend to lag increases in demand.
Moving on, Fred suggested that Biden’s use of the SPR to drive down prices is somehow a misuse of the SPR. Not so. When Congress created the SPR in 1975, it came in response to the Arab Oil Embargo and was designed to address supply disruptions — like we have now. The size of the SPR was at its peak capacity during the Obama administration (2009) and fell during the Trump years curiously at a time when oil would have been at its lowest price and prudence would suggest the time right to add to rather than decrease the SPR. As things currently sit, the SPR contains roughly 600 million barrels of oil with 726.6 million being peak capacity.
Simply pumping more oil is not a short-term solution to the problem despite what Fred and others suggest. It takes time to put older less productive wells back into production (supply as inelastic), longer still to drill new wells. As for pipeline capacity, it is still sufficient for US needs. While we are at it, let me point out the Keystone Pipeline is functional, and the Keystone XL pipeline never was as it was only 8% complete when environmental concerns and associated legal questions brought construction to a halt.
In a capitalist (rather than say socialist) economic system, the market, not presidents, congress, or bureaucrats determine the price of most commodities. Crude oil is priced on the international market. Unless you are campaigning for socialism Fred, you might consider brushing up on your economics and some history before putting pen to paper.
Joseph R. Fischer lives in Northumberland.