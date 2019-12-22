We agree with state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Gov. Tom Wolf, who clarified last week that, legally, most of a gun is still a gun.
There are an increasing number of “ghost guns” — homemade guns without serial numbers and other identifying information — being assembled in Pennsylvania. According to Shapiro, the law was unclear whether or not law enforcement should treat 80 percent receivers — pieces of a firearm that have not yet reached the official firearm designation — as guns.
Prior to the recent announcement, an individual barred from legally buying a gun couldn’t be charged with illegally possessing a firearm if found with one of these 80-percent receiver components.
“My Office is taking the initial step of clarifying — through my official, legal opinion — that under Pennsylvania law, 80 percent receivers are firearms and can be treated, regulated, and enforced as such,” Shapiro said as he was flanked by Gov. Wolf and state police. “The proliferation of these untraceable weapons strikes at the heart of our public safety, hindering law enforcement’s ability to protect our communities.”
Essentially it means that someone who cannot legally own a gun cannot legally own an 80 percent receiver. As the Greensburg Tribune-Review wrote, “It makes sense that if you are not allowed to have a gun, you should probably not have most of a gun that can be converted into a fully-functioning weapon. It makes even more sense that once you take the steps to turn what is not a gun into a gun, you have crossed a legal line that requires permissions and disclosure.”
According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, four states — California, Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington — have enacted laws to outlaw untraceable and undetectable guns. New York has a bill banning undetectable guns. Gun-control group Everytown for Gun Safety says Pennsylvania would be the first to regulate ghost guns.
This isn’t a gun grab. It’s a responsible clarification of existing law. It eliminates any legal loophole for those trying to build a do-it-yourself weapon to skirt the system. The overwhelming majority of gun owners have always supported commonsense measures, including background checks.
To be sure, this is a complicated issue. Evolving technology, however, forces the law to keep pace with the constant changes in equipment.
We support the measure and another commonsense approach to keeping weapons out of the wrong hands.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.