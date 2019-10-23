I am pleased to announce my support for Adam Ewig for Snyder County Commissioner. Among the candidates for commissioner, I find him to be the most qualified.
A lifelong resident of Snyder County, Adam currently serves as mayor of McClure. He is the 2019 chair of the McClure Bean Soup Festival and Fair and serves on the Veterans Memorial Pool Board, helping keep the pool free for families during the summer. He is one of the founding members of the McClure Revitalization Committee. Adam serves on his church council and is an Eagle Scout.
Adam is a longtime dispatcher and supervisor of the county’s 911 Center. He is an EMT and serves as the EMS Chief. Adam also worked many years as an aide to the intellectually disabled at Selinsgrove Center.
Adam Ewig knows Snyder County, is vested in his community and demonstrates leadership skills. He clearly cares about people and has respect and compassion for others.
I ask you to join me in voting for Adam Ewig for Snyder County Commissioner on Nov. 5.
Peggy Chamberlain Roup,
Snyder County Commissioner,
Selinsgrove