When you choose to do nothing about a bad situation, you are just as guilty as the people who created it.
Be careful when you inflict pain onto another person. Be careful, it may be someone you know.
What in the world are we doing, for God’s sake? Our children are watching.
In the midst of hurt, there is Hope on the horizon.
This is a crisis that only Christ can solve.
Create a miracle — become one. Today is the day — make changes.
Sometimes you need a riot — reaching intelligent options while seeking the truth.
If we knew better, we would do better. Just try being human — it is the least you can do.
Will there be enough time in the end days to repent? What happened to love thy brother? Does he have to be the same color?
Something is burning, is it our common sense?
What is a life worth? It’s priceless. You do not have the right to destroy something you do not have the power to create.
If you want your own world, create one, God is in charge of this one. Perhaps what makes us human has stopped. Tell your heart to beat again.
This feels like a horror movie. I just stepped out for a few minutes to get some popcorn. When I came back, the theater was gone. Is someone playing a bad joke on us, or do we behave like one?
Eradicating poverty may be difficult, but feeding a hungry child is not. What you do to the least of them, you have done unto me.
Act as if today will be your last day on Earth. Do not laugh, it may very well be.
Where did we go wrong? Our children deserve better. How will we explain our mistakes?
Let us stop the confusion and chaos and create a community of people who care. Try love in the equation, nothing else makes sense.
Final question of the day: How can you hate someone you never loved?
Embrace diversity. It makes for a wonderful community from all nations. Teach tolerance Seek justice, those who suffer the least should speak up the most.
Travel is the antidote to bigotry and hatred. Encourage study abroad programs at your local universities and colleges.
Take one with your student, you might learn something.
Sharon Harris,
Lewisburg