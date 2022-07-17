Leaders within local companies that deploy hundreds of tractor-trailer rigs a day are proactively directing their drivers to use the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) bypass, which fully opened to traffic on July 8.
In doing so, they are saving travel time and fuel, as well as promoting safety by reducing traffic congestion on Duke Street in Northumberland.
“We are saving seven minutes per trip,” said Steve Patton, of Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics LLC, noting that the new limited-access highway is a safer way to travel north and south between the Milton-Watsontown areas and Routes 11-15 near Selinsgrove.
“Once the southern portion is complete, we anticipate saving around 20 minutes for a trip from points to the south to our operations center in Milton,” Patton told us.
Dennis Curtin, spokesman for Weis Markets, which operates a large warehousing and trucking operation in the Milton Industrial Park, said their drivers are also using the new route.
“Our transportation team knows and appreciates the advantages of using the bypass, which allows them to avoid 147 through Northumberland,” Curtin said. “Quite simply, it means highway miles versus stop-and-go miles.”
Maggie Baker, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Williamsport, said it is still too early to fully evaluate the impact of opening the northern section as traffic patterns continue to settle in and the new routes begin to show on new and updated GPS systems.
In the meantime, any reduction of truck traffic through Northumberland, a community which has shouldered that burden along the heavily traveled north-south route for decades, will be beneficial for the community and its residents.
Those same kinds of benefits will extend to residents of Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf — as well as motorists just driving to stores, restaurants and entertainment venues along the busy Routes 11-15 business strip — once the southern section of the CSVT opens five years from now.
For those anxious for that day, take note that earth is now moving for the southern section.
Construction crews have started work to build a right turn lane along Route 15 onto Grangers Road, the next road to the south, just down the hill from the northern section interchange.
Work on this first connection with the southern section will continue next month when Grangers Road is closed between Route 15 and Park Road, and a detour using Sunbury Road is established.
It’s just the first part of the massive work ahead to link the brand new northern section of the CSVT with the existing four lanes of Routes 11-15 adjacent to Selinsgrove.
