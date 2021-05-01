A new state law went into effect that shouldn’t impact many of us because Pennsylvania’s new Move Over Law seems like common sense for anyone behind the wheel of a vehicle.
The law does represent a common approach to vehicle safety, but data show it is a necessary addition to the state’s driving code.
The Move Over Law went into effect on Tuesday. It creates new protective measures for emergency responders and good Samaritans who pull over to assist stopped vehicles on the roadside. According to PennDOT, the law requires motorists approaching an emergency response who are unable to safely merge into a lane further away from the response area to slow to at least 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. An emergency response area is where an emergency vehicle has its lights flashing, or where road crews or emergency responders have lighted flares, posted signs, or try to warn travelers.
That all makes sense. But too many drivers don’t pull over or slow down, either because of ignorance or distraction or a lack of understanding of the situation.
The reason the law is necessary is because too many people don’t react. In 2020, when state senators offered a news release when the bill was proposed, they noted that over a two-year window covering 2018 and 2019, state police had issued 7,075 tickets and 3,204 warnings for violations.
The biggest change comes in terms of punitive measures. The law:
n Creates a new point system that imposes two points for failure to merge into the lane not next to the emergency response area.
n Sets fines at $500 for first-time offenders, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 for a third or subsequent offense.
n Requires a 90-day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense. The license suspension also applies to incidents that seriously injure or kill another person. The suspension is six months if the person injured or killed is an emergency service provider or was near a disabled vehicle.
n Sets additional fines of up to $10,000 for violators who injure or kill an emergency service responder or a person in or near a disabled vehicle.
n Doubled fines for several traffic violations when committed in an emergency response area when first responders are present.
“This law is a bold step to protect tow operators, medical personnel, and other responders across Pennsylvania,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central.
These all seem like reasonable punitive measures for penalizing something that many of us already do without thinking when we drive.
These new laws will make our roads safer, when we are stuck on the side of the road, stopping to help someone who is having a bad day or others who are doing their jobs by offering a helping hand.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.