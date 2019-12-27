Pennsylvania is still at least two years away from long-awaited reform of the state’s arcane sexual abuse laws and potential closure for hundreds of victims. While the General Assembly has moved forward with a bill that ends any statute of limitations in future cases, it does not put retroactivity on the table.
House Bill 962 would put an end to any statute of limitations — current law cuts off litigation at 50 years old — and will permit law enforcement up to 20 years to file charges in sexual abuse cases where young adults 18-23 years old are the victims. The identical legislation will have to pass another session of the General Assembly before possibly going on the ballot as an amendment to the state Constitution in 2021.
The steps taken this year come as the AP reports the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses have paid out $84 million to 564 victims from compensation funds created in seven of the state’s eight dioceses. In August, the Harrisburg diocese — which covers parishes in the four-county region — reported it had paid $12.1 million out through its fund.
According to the AP’s analysis, the independent funds were “open to claims for a limited time this year” and “each diocese set its own rules on eligibility.”
The average payout is more than $148,000. Not all of the victims have accepted the payout, waiting instead for the legal window to open up.
Donald Asbee, who now lives in Missouri after living as a child in Milton, filed a lawsuit after his attorney, Richard Serbin, said Asbee refused $176,800 from the Harisburg diocese as part of its victim compensation fund after he was repeatedly abused in the church.
Others, have decided not to wait. An Easton man told the AP he was offered and accepted $400,000 from the Allentown diocese.
“It doesn’t make me rich,” said David Zernhelt, 45. “It creates a positive starting point for me. I can try to make my life a little bit better and put this behind me.”
For some, the funds offer a sense of closure and accountability. For other victims, they don’t. That group is putting their faith in state lawmakers to do the right thing in creating a window for these survivors to have their day in court.
Richard Serbin, an attorney who has long battled the Catholic Church on behalf of victims and represents Asbee, said the compensation funds “allow the church to avoid open court and thus a case-by-case public airing of its dirty laundry.”
While steps are being taken to correct this wrong, we’re not all the way there yet. The finish line is barely in view and much can change between now and 2021.
We urge lawmakers to keep the positive momentum and make sure victims of all sexual abuse can receive the closure and accountability they demand and deserve.
