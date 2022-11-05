During the Great Depression, Eric Maria Remarque’s novel "All Quiet on the Western Front" was such a phenomenon that my maternal grandfather, Sherman G. Eby, spent some of his hard-earned money to purchase one of the first English language editions of the book. I still have it, with my grandfather’s name printed clearly inside the cover.
Filmmakers brought "All Quiet on the Western Front" to life on screen twice — once in 1930, and once in 1979. The 1930 version remains in the estimation of most movie critics one of the greatest war films of all time. The 1979 version, which was broadcast on American television, is a solid adaptation but does not hold the same reputation as the 1930 version.
In 2022, the first-ever German production of Remarque’s novel will be shown on Netflix. Early reviews of the film are promising, with many critics mentioning the debt owed by the filmmakers to the remarkable success of Sam Mendes’ landmark 2019 film 1917.
1917 and All Quiet on the Western Front are cinematic reminders of a war that is increasingly lost to history, in no small part because there are no more World War I veterans left to tell their stories. Frank Buckles, the last living U.S. veteran of World War I, died on February 27, 2011 at the age of 110.
My paternal grandfather, Clarence A. Deppen, served in what was then known as The Great War. Assigned to the 103rd Ammunition Train attached to the 28th Infantry Division, Clarence trained at Camp Hancock, Georgia, a military installation named for Major General Winfield Scott Hancock of Pennsylvania.
While training at Camp Hancock, Clarence earned promotions to corporal and then to regimental sergeant major – the highest noncommissioned officer rank – before the unit departed for service in France.
The 103rd Ammunition Train was a competent and courageous unit that lost twenty men to illness and combat during its service from 1917 until the men returned home in the spring of 1919. It was not, however, a unit with a story that attracted Hollywood.
My grandfather was an unsung hero, commended by his commanding officer for his “earnest and efficient attention to detail” and his “untiring efforts,” but no handsome actor would ever tell the story of Clarence A. Deppen. It was soldiers like Sgt. Alvin York who would become larger than life on the silver screen.
1917 inspired me to take a second look at my grandfather’s military service. I will be thinking of him on November 11, the day of a commemoration known as Veterans Day which was originally known as Armistice Day. I will also be thinking of him when I get the opportunity to view the new film version of All Quiet on the Western Front.
The World War I generation is lost to us now. It will not be long before our World War II and Korean War veterans are all gone. Our Vietnam War veterans are aging as well. If we commit ourselves to knowing and telling the story of but one of these veterans, their stories will live on in us.
The words of the iconic World War I poem “In Flanders Fields” are both an inspiration and a warning to us – “If ye break faith with us who die we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders fields.”
John Deppen lives in Northumberland.