Have you ever wondered how Hitler and Mussolini could rise to power? Now we can see the process happening right in our country. While the political right has endlessly warned of the dangers of socialism, the Republican Party and most of its supporters have chosen allegiance to a would be fascist dictator, Donald Trump.
Trump has followed the dictators guide book from the beginning. He used Stalin’s words that the press was the enemy of the people. No, a free press is the enemy of dictators. Liars like Donald Trump and his minions don’t want their lies challenged. A free press was guaranteed in the first amendment. Dictators and strongmen demand absolute loyalty while they give none in return. They operate in contradiction to their words. The self-called president of law and order is a walking crime spree: Lying on tax forms, scams like Trump University, instigating a violent treasonous attack on the Capitol, stealing government documents, and countless acts of obstructing justice.
Dictators gain power using the Big Lie that they tell so often that people believe it’s true. They manufacture falsehoods to support their lies, while never presenting any verifiable evidence. Trump lay the groundwork for his election denial months ahead of the election by repeatedly saying he could only lose if there was fraud. Rudy Guiliani stood outside courthouses making false claims then in courtrooms presented no evidence. More than 60 legal challenges and no evidence of fraud presented. Many of the so-called leaders of the Republican Party have become parrots repeating their vile leader lies.
Fascist movements build their base by exploiting anger and resentment. Trump latched on to the resentment, racism, and prejudices which are deeply ingrained in many in our society. There is no question that the white middle class has suffered an economic decline that goes back to Ronald Regan and his supply-side economics. The theory that if rich get richer it will lift all boats has turned out to be false. The rich have gotten richer but their gains were not matched by those below.
Scapegoats are another ploy of dictators. Minority’s demands for equality have become resentment for those who harbor prejudice. Blacks, Hispanic, Asians, and the Jews are targets today. Justice for minorities has not sent jobs overseas and lowered wages. It was the rich, white, supply-side capitalists, and mostly Republicans who sent jobs overseas as they worked to crush unions which did much to build the middle class.
Fear is another fascist tool. While crime has always been a problem, the right has endlessly stirred the fear of crime in this election. They have exaggerated the threat while blaming the left of being soft on crime as they thwart efforts to pass sensible gun legislation.
Violence is another tool of fascists. In his earliest campaign rallies Trump urged attacks on protesters. He told the Proud Boys to stand-by. Hitler had his brown shirts, Mussolini his black shirts, and Trump his Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. Trump instigated a violent mob to overturn an election.
Democracy cannot survive if losing candidates don’t accept election results. How sick have some become that they joke about a violent attack on an 82-yearold man?
Dictators always want to look back to some glorious past that was more illusion than fact. MAGA is a blind look back at a history that never existed.
Slavery, Jim Crow, genocide, women rights, economic and political injustice, denial of rights, discrimination for those of different sexual orientations, and the denial of marriage to those of different races are all part of our history. Maybe things were great for white heterosexuals men back then, but the past wasn’t so for others. Now the right wants to ban books and interfere with teaching of the past.
If you voted to support an election denier, then you voted to move us from a democratic republic to a fascist dictatorship.
Open your eyes and look at the verifiable evidence.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.