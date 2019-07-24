This is in reference to the recent re-opening of Milton Legion Post 71. I wanted to personally provide an update to our recent closure.
Our liquor license was due to renew end of March. We went through the process as normal, paid the fee to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, and we then got pulled for a full review.
During this time, misinformation on our license was updated (prior management, officers, etc.), and re-submitted.
We were then notified by the Department of Revenue we were not up to date on our taxes paid since 2017. There are many reasons why this occurred, and I won’t go into that.
What the community and the members of Post 71 need to know is this: We are up to date currently on all our tax payments. We are renewed with PLCB. It was never a matter of not having the money to pay for the license. We are working toward new and better ideas for things to come.
The Post itself was never closed; the Home Association was. This is what runs our kitchen, bar and gambling; which is the main source of funds to help pay bills, vendors, payroll.
Dick Winter,
President of the Board of Trustees/
Home Association
Watsontown