Twas the day before Christmas and all through the house, Santa was sneezing and said to his spouse:
“I am just not full of good Christmas cheer, and I don’t think I can do it this year!”
“We can’t cancel Christmas!” Mrs. Claus said. “I think Rudolph and I will be able to do it.”
Santa smiled and thought to himself: And that is the reason I married this woman. She is truly Santa’s best helper! Plus, she and Rudolph have an unspoken ability to understand what the other is thinking and he knows all the stops so it will go smoothly. “OK,” he said, let’s do it!!”
Mrs. Santa agreed. Plus, she knew all those cookies from all the stops he had to make were not good for his hearty “ho-ho-ho” or his general health. She planned to parcel them out to some of the animals when they finished the trip.
It was a beautiful moon-lit night over parts of the Earth along with a few flurries of snow and she simply held the reins and smiled as Rudolph, true to form, led the team. Rudolph beamed brightly at Mrs. Claus to assure her that he had memorized all the stops. She quietly unloaded the gifts for each stop, put them inside each house, tent, apartment or cabin according to Rudolph’s precise schedule. After all these years, Rudolph was error-free even for those places where there were many homeless people. She and Santa had packed a lot of extra food to ensure everyone had enough.
She made a mental note to talk to Santa about making two trips next year because the number of homeless people, especially the children, did not deserve to go hungry or homeless just because of some adults starting a war or maintaining control over groups of people who had ethnic or religious differences. One day, she hoped, and she knew Santa felt the same, that the world would eventually understand that working together was a million times cheaper and created a better world for all. It seemed so simple to her but she knew it was unreachable for many.
After emptying the sleigh (except for all the cookies she gathered), she pulled on the reins, to the team gave a whistle, and away they all flew like the down on a thistle. And Mrs. Claus yelled as the flew into the night, “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!” She wanted to add something like “And let me put this thought into your mind, that we came in peace for all of mankind.” She thought it was too wordy and nobody would hear it and some might not understand it.
Santa was waiting at the door as she swooshed in on the runway of snow. He greeted his wife and Rudolph with big hugs. “So how was your world adventure?” he asked. “And how come you’re back so soon? It looks like you cut my time in half!” “Fantastic!” she said with a wink. “And I made great time because I didn’t have to eat all those cookies, but I packed them for the animals and maybe a few for you,” she smiled. She told him about all the homeless adults and children. She also noted that the number of lumps of coal (to those who were naughty) had decreased by 10%. “I think it should decrease by 90%! And why not put out a “Santa’s letter” to the world’s millionaires and billionaires to promote the idea of giving to all causes except those associated with war and killing! And let us add that those who don’t give don’t get except for a lum p or more of coal!
Santa beamed. He was so proud of her! She was the best Christmas gift he ever received, and nothing in the world was even a close second.
This Old Codger constantly dreams of a world that is all-inclusive and is free of denying basic human rights to anyone and is truly a world at peace. Plus, if I can get Mr. and Mrs. Santa and a world full of their elves, I think we (that includes you and any of your friends and families) could make it happen. That being said, my Codgerette and I wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and peaceful New Year!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.