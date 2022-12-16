Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Wet snow and patchy freezing rain or drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Little additional ice accretions. * WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Allow extra time to reach your destination. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&