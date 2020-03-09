The American Rescue Thrift Store and donation center opened over the weekend in Sunbury, and many people — including the mayor and other city leaders — are thrilled a new business is up and running in the North Fourth Street Plaza.
But there is even more to appreciate about this particular business. Proceeds from the sale of all of the merchandise, including recycled clothing and household items, help shelter people who are homeless and feed those who struggle to afford food.
The new store is located in the former Save A Lot grocery store in the plaza. The retail side covers 15,000 square feet, includes two dressing rooms and offers an array of clothing, household items and furniture for sale. A staff of 11 people will operate the new retail operation, which also includes a 10,000-foot donation center that will accept used clothing and items during store hours.
All of it supports the operations of the American Rescue Workers (ARW), a faith-based, non-profit organization based in Williamsport that provides hunger and homelessness prevention services.
American Rescue Workers cares for men, women and children who find themselves in an emergency situation or homeless crisis by providing shelter and social services. The Williamsport chapter is part of the national ARW organization, which also is headquarted in Williamsport.
The local ARW reports that it offers shelter to more than 1,100 people, providing more than 76,000 meals to shelter residents each year. In addition, American Rescue Workers provides a three-day supply of groceries to more than 750 families each month and $150,000 in emergency rental and utility assistance to help keep families in their own homes, often enough to avoid a homeless crisis.
In addition to the new Sunbury store, the American Rescue Workers operate nine other thrift stores across Central Pennsylvania, three homeless shelters and a community church. The organization is primarily funded through the resale of recycled and donated goods at the 10 thrift store locations as well as from government grants and monetary donations from foundations, individuals and corporations.
Regular store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.
On behalf of all who are helped by their dedicated, charitable work, we offer our congratulations to the American Rescue Workers and best wishes for continued growth and success.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executive and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.