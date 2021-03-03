More than half a million Americans have lost their lives to COVID, including more than 24,000 Pennsylvanians. The coronavirus has also devastated our economy. Pulse Data, collected by the U.S. Census Bureau, reveals the desperate circumstances facing many in our state: Nearly 3 million Pennsylvania workers are at risk of losing employment or income, 1 million are struggling to feed their families, and more than a million are behind on rent or at risk of losing their homes.
The ongoing crisis can only be addressed with bold action from Congress. The American Rescue Plan proposed by President Biden will provide necessary support for Pennsylvanians experiencing severe hardship. The enhanced unemployment assistance for jobless workers, which is set to expire on March 14, would be expanded and extended until September under the Rescue plan. The relief package also provides food assistance, extending the previously enacted 15% increase in SNAP benefits — roughly $27 per person, per month — through September. The plan also provides critical additional relief to reduce evictions, including $19 billion in emergency aid for low-income renters who have lost income due to COVID-19.
All of Pennsylvania’s 18 U.S. representatives should respond to the crisis by voting for the American Rescue Plan.
Kyle Bertone,
Hummelstown