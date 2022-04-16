My wife and I traveled with friends last weekend, spending a couple of quiet days in the Finger Lakes.
It was another good trip. It also served as a reminder of just how much things can change in just a few years.
We’ve done the trip nearly every year since the wives/moms — all high school classmates — turned 40. That timeframe is as descriptive as I will be without crossing the red line of giving away someone’s age without their permission.
The first year, everything was new. Some of the guys didn’t know each other that well. We stayed up until 2 a.m. the first night, laughing so hard our sides hurt. The group still talks about that trip, the genesis for others including full family vacations of about 20 under one roof in subsequent years.
It was most of the same group together this past weekend, but different, too.
Two couples had to miss out, one because of child care issues and another because of (non-COVID) illness. This was the first time it’s happened, where someone couldn’t make the trip.
There were a few times when someone, including me, said “Wow, Kevin would love this (insert your favorite food/drink item here).”
It was a bummer, but we made the best of it we could.
Our tastes and social habits have changed a bit as well. While we all have favorite Finger Lakes wines, it seems like there was more raving about cheese and ice cream this time. For a couple of us, the best stop of the weekend was a tiny Mennonite farm offering cheese and ice cream flights. The kettlecorn ice cream was fantastic.
Also, the evenings were calm. Saturday night, after a couple of days touring the lakes, we arrived back in the rental before 7. Most quickly swapped into comfy clothes and spread out on comfy couches. We watched three episodes of Bob Ross painting on YouTube — that guy’s a wizard with a putty knife — before shifting to a Marvel movie (of which I slept through half of, yet still digested more of the film than my wife, somehow).
The weekend, broken up into moments, was just about perfect. All of us have active kids who are going 100 places at once. There are stresses of work, homelife, budgeting and even upcoming driver’s exams.
Before leaving town the first few times, the checklist included reservations, wine and other assorted beverages, and too much food. Now, the pre-trip checklist highlights all of our medications, CPAP machines and a few cases of water.
As reinvigorating as the first few trips were, where the 40somethings let their inner 20somethings emerge for a few days, a relaxing, calm weekend was just what we all needed, I think.
Slowing down was a good thing.
No one woke up with a headache either day. We were out of the door early Sunday to return to our normal lives by noonish. We missed our families.
There will hopefully be another trip soon, when all of us are back together again. More corks will be popped, jokes and stories told and retold, lasting memories made.
Who knows, we may even get crazy and stay up until midnight.
