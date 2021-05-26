It’s a shame, and a disservice to taxpayers, that unnecessary divisions and financial expenses were created by Lewisburg Borough’s decision to take an administrative dispute over the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department to court.
Fortunately, over the past three months, elected officials in Lewisburg and neighboring East Buffalo Township have assumed their responsibility to communicate, negotiate and work out differences that first emerged three years ago.
Representatives from the two Union County municipalities have agreed to a 52-48 percent split of municipal funding – with East Buffalo paying the higher amount - as part of a draft agreement governing the oversight of the police department that serves both communities.
The proposed split, the same amount under dispute in the ongoing lawsuit filed by the borough in 2019, would increase by 1 percent for every 2 percent of population increase in either municipality in the years ahead.
The proposed agreement would last five years and would have a built-in process where the municipalities review the agreement for potential adjustments every two years.
The funding disagreement started to generate legal expenses for each municipality two years ago when Lewisburg filed a lawsuit against East Buffalo after the township reduced its police department funding contribution from 52 percent to 50 percent. Legal arguments were prepared and filed. A ruling on the matter is pending with Union-Snyder President Judge Michael T. Hudock.
Earlier this year, the two sides agreed to appoint representatives to open negotiations. They met at least seven times to hash out an entirely new draft agreement, which will now be forwarded to solicitors for review.
“I’m very glad that it’s been done now,” said East Buffalo Township Supervisor Char Gray. “I just wish we would have started two years ago. It should not have taken a lawsuit to get us to this position.”
Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner said it was always important to the borough to continue with the regional police force.
“We can deal with issues as they emerge and not fester, not let it get to the point where grudges become evident and issues go unresolved,” the mayor said.
That is a point upon which most taxpaying citizens of Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township likely agree.