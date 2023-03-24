Hopefully, spring has finally arrived for good and the Valley has seen the last winter blast of the season. That would be continued good news for local municipalities, who have been able to take advantage of a recent string of mild winters to save money and add to stockpiles of material needed to battle ice and snow.
For the second winter in a row, the Valley has seen less-than-average snowfall.
The region has once again dodged a real nor’easter taking straight aim here, which can dump a foot or more of snow in one pass. Most of the snow we have had this season has been followed by warm temperatures; snow rarely laid on the ground more than a few days.
While we’ve dodged those monster snows, there have been enough smaller snowfalls or ice/sleet events to keep road and street crews busy. Pre-treating has become a common occurrence, particularly in the quick-hit storms that may dump an icy mix.
According to historical data, the Valley typically sees between two and three feet of snow each winter. We haven’t seen anything approaching that total since 2020-21.
For local municipalities, that can be a good thing.
This week, Milton Public Works Director Wayne “Sam” Shaffer said the borough used 65 tons of salt so far this season.
In a “normal” winter, it’s more like 200 to 250 tons.
It is a similar story in Monroe Township, where Road Supervisor Terry Conrad said the mild winter has allowed the stockpile of salt to remain pretty full for next season.
“We hardly did anything in town. It was mostly out on the hills and in the wooded areas,” he said.
The savings aren’t just in material. At a time when elected officials are always looking at ways to ensure each taxpayer dollar is allocated most efficiently, road supervisors haven’t had to pay out as much in overtime — blizzards can be backbreakers for a budget — or on maintaining equipment.
Monroe Township Secretary/Treasurer Stephanie McKinney said her municipality paid out $5,360 in overtime to road crews this year. That total was $15,237 a year ago.
Not to be lost in the shuffle of savings is the lack of wear and tear on plows and vehicles needed to do the heavy lifting.
While snowfalls with big totals can wreak havoc on these hard-working machines — breaking plows, stressing engines and other machinery — the fact that the number of hours needed behind the wheel is down undoubtedly can extend the lives of these costly pieces of equipment.
In the end, it’s all about luck and the jet stream. Areas north and west of the Valley were hit harder and their budgets and stockpiles of material will hit the bottom line at some point.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.