Democrats believe in killing children in the womb up to the moment of birth, yet when a pregnant woman is killed, it is prosecuted as a double homicide.
To mother a child, by birth or by heart, by accident or happenstance, or a long-held dream, is to encounter love in ways never before beheld.
The majestic creation in the womb: 14 days the heart beats; 26 days arms bud; 28 days, legs bud; 30 days, a half to 1 inch long and begins the umbilical cord.
When I had an ultrasound, my child had his eyes wide open, sucking his thumb toward the latter part of pregnancy.
John the Baptist, at six months in the womb, leaped for joy in the womb, when he heard Mary tell about being pregnant with Jesus, to his mother.
Renee Foulds,
Northumberland