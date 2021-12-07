At the top of my 2022 Wish List is school consolidation in Pennsylvania. Ideally, the present 500 school districts would be reduced to 67, one administrative school district per county. Consolidation has some advantages, including equalizing tax rates, lowering taxes for a county’s taxpayers and equalizing pay rates for professional employees and support staff. However, the most important advantage is that it equalizes educational opportunities for all students.
Locally, consolidating Mount Carmel and Shamokin, Milton and Warrior Run, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg and Midd-West and Selinsgrove would be like consolidating Northumberland and Sunbury into Shikellamy.
Next on my 2022 Wish List is a non-profit community hospital located near or in Middleburg that could serve all Snyder County residents without leaving the county. It would cut time, save transportation costs and be environmentally friendly at the same time.
My third wish would be consolidation for all those Snyder County community fire companies wishing to form a county-wide unit with paid firefighters available on a 24-7 schedule. This would reduce the costs of duplicate equipment and facilities and help to solve the problem of finding new volunteers to replace older, retiring volunteers. It could also equalize fire tax rates and eliminate the need for fundraising projects.
A related wish would be a Snyder County-operated police force that would provide police protection for the entire county with the costs spread evenly among the county’s taxpayers, not just a few communities like it is presently. Perhaps the state police could be moved elsewhere where it is needed more.
Did you know that the Presidential Transition Act of 1963 gives ex-presidents who complete their full term in office $1 million to cover their expenses for a six-month transition period? President Richard Nixon only got $200,000.
It is my opinion that ex-president Trump, who was impeached twice, should have received nothing and that this $1 million should have been used to satisfy my favorite wish for 2022, full-time, tuition-free community college located at the Selinsgrove Center in Snyder County to serve any eligible student who wants to attend and study any available educational program on his/her choice. Freedom of choice is the American way!
My last wish on my list for 2022 is the most important for all Pennsylvanians; that wish is for tax reform. Presently, the working class is paying too many unfair taxes, such as the state’s flat-rate personal income and sales taxes, local, county and school earned-income and per capita taxes, as well as taxes on gasoline, utility bills, entertainment, real estate transfers and a host of hidden and other nuisance taxes.
Tax reform in Pennsylvania would require a change in the state’s Constitution in order to permit a graduated income tax for all levels of government and local schools, but it could eliminate property taxes and allow the wealthy to be taxed at higher rates. The federal government and all of our neighboring states have graduated income taxes.
Remember that during the Eisenhower presidency the top tax rate was 91% on all kinds of income over $200,000 while the working class was taxed between 20-26%. That’s why tax reform is needed, but it will be impossible to achieve as long as Republicans control the legislature because they cater to businesses and the wealthy.
Corporations were taxed 52% by the federal government in the 1950s, but today they are taxed at 21% and the wealthy are taxed at 20% on their investment income, while workers are taxed at close to 40%.
Finally, I wish all of you good health and much happiness in 2022.
David L. Faust lives in Selinsgrove.