I wish to apologize for my inadequate wording in a recent letter to the editor (Feb. 10) about Orwell’s warning how distorting a nation’s history can allow totalitarianism to flourish. Putin’s distortions of history are a perfect example of this risk as news reports showed Russians believing his treachery.
When I wrote the letter I had just seen several underground videos of school teachers implying that our country was the first to perpetrate certain crimes like slavery and prejudice and how children could easily be misled by such.
I never meant examples from other times and countries to excuse those same events here, only that history, even in its ugly details, be honestly taught.
When a friend mentioned this, I realized I had poorly explained myself.
