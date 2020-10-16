I am pro-choice. I choose to respect your opinion, but will not force you to follow mine.

I choose to care about life — wearing a mask, health care not tied to a job, accessible to all, families not separated at the border, life goes on beyond the womb.

I choose to support candidates that try and bridge the divide rather than create and deepen division.

I choose to support candidates who are ethical and caring. I do not have to agree with everything, but I can trust that they respect my side.

I choose to support candidates who will protect my right to practice my faith in peace and who will protect my children no matter what gender.

I choose to support candidates that understand that until Black lives matter, we cannot truly support all lives.

I choose to support candidates who believe that COVID-19 exists and is deadly.

I choose to support candidates who may require us to do difficult things to protect those around us.

I choose to believe that our system of government can be fixed and will work.

I will vote on Nov. 3 for Biden/Harris, Lee Griffin, Josh Shapiro and Katie Evans.

Exercise your right to choose — vote — in person or by mail. Please vote!

Benita Kolmen-Solomon,

Lewisburg

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you