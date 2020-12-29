I commend The Daily Item for selecting Woody Wolfe as a person that is making a difference in the community.
I’ve had the pleasure of calling Woody a friend for quite a number of years. First got to know him while volunteering at Camp Victory where he led our kids in song. Woody never failed to put a smile on their faces especially when we sang the booger song.
A few years ago we held our first benefit to aid veterans and Woody was one of the first ones to join in with his musical talents as we raised an incredible amount of money to help our heroes.
One of the camps I assisted with at Victory was the kids’ cancer camp and we had a little darling there that stole our hearts with her smile.
Sadly we all knew her days were numbered and one day when I got home from work a text came from Woody. If you want to say your goodbyes to Audrianna you need to get to the hospital right away. When I got there Woody was just leaving and an hour after I held Audrianna’s hand for the last time, she passed away.
I will forever be indebted to Woody for that last visit I got with our little angel.
What he has done for years at children’s hospitals and camps speaks of the quality of human being he is. There are people that enter in and out of your life and Woody Wolfe truly is my hero!
Doug Walter,
Linntown