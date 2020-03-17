I worked as a medical researcher in India and Africa during the HIV-AIDS pandemic which has to date killed thirty-two million people worldwide. In the city of Pune in the State of Maharashtra, our cross-cultural team collected data on ethical consent for HIV testing. As principal investigator of an HIV vaccine community preparedness study in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), I conducted formal interviews on knowledge, stigma and behaviors related to the deadly virus. Prior to doing this research in the first years of the century, I was a physician assistant at Johns Hopkins Hospital during the ’80s and ’90s, a period during which HIV infection progressed from a virtual death sentence to a treatable, if incurable, serious illness. Before that, I lived in San Francisco as a pre-med student and provided health education to the community. Living in the time of AIDS shaped my outlook on life.
Now in my mid-70s and a target for an emergent virus as I wasn’t back then, I reflect on similarities and differences between the two pandemics.
In both cases, America was slow to grapple with reality. In the early ’80s, when the Republican party was dominated by the homophobic, so-called Moral Majority, many thousands of Americans, predominantly gay men, were dead before President Ronald Reagan ever mentioned AIDS. That is Reagan’s undying legacy. In a similar vein, President Trump neglected to attack COVID-19 early when America’s lack of testing kits was apparent, touting travel restrictions instead. The public health community knows they are of limited benefit in preventing broad transmission when compared to health interventions such as widespread testing.
The timeless veniality of men stands in contrast to the technological change the world has experienced in the 35 years. The Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) pandemic raged for five years before it was conclusively linked with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Within months of the appearance of the disease COVID-19 in the city of Wuhan, China, the spiked coat of the virus and its genetic blueprint have been elucidated. While there is yet no vaccine for preventing AIDS, one to immunize against COVID-19 may be available within the year, due to it’s less complex nature. The most significant difference between the two eras is the internet of information.
Our studies in India and Africa reveal the large degree to which populations are handicapped without reliable science-based information. While there is misinformation and fantasy surrounding the present pandemic as there was then, citizens, policymakers, and clinicians worldwide now have access to the most current and reliable sources of health information such as the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center (which offers an interactive map of infections worldwide), and to technologies for distance learning, diagnosis and treatment.
HIV-AIDS in India, in the DRC, and in the United States was experienced culturally, therefore differently. A virus, however, is no respecter of culture, and only with rigorous effort can it be made to obey the commands of the biomedical and the social sciences. The role of a researcher in cross-cultural settings is to bridge cultural divides by applying the methods of cultural anthropology. Essentially, listening to, recording, and in some instances observing, what people actually think and do. This method is not rocket science but it requires that you “lift off” from your personal opinions and assumptions to expand your understanding. The professional fruits of the method are health-promoting activities that meet people where they live, in every sense.
We learn from one another. All of us play a role in our community’s response to COVID-19. That role can be enhanced by listening objectively to what other members of the community are saying, noting how they are feeling, and observing without judgment what they are doing. When we do this as a nation, people’s power to thwart our biological enemy increases.
Of equal importance, I feel the experience of my last pandemic teaches the valuable lesson of compassion and demonstrates its human prevalence. I saw terrible stigmatization of men and women afflicted with HIV-AIDS in the DRC, and in India the low status of poor women. I have seen bodies wasting away when drug therapy was either non-existent or not available, but in every place there has been the desire to alleviate suffering with the best available scientific knowledge. The microscopic demon on our doorstep is powerless to prevail over kindness and human solidarity.
John Olin retired in 2005 as research associate at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine