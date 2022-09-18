My earliest memories are about asking my parents a range of questions in always asking why? For example, why do I have to pick up my toys and put them on the shelf? It seemed logical to me to leave them on the floor because I would play with them throughout the day. Why do I have to eat my vegetables? Most of them lacked taste so why would anyone want to eat them? And why can’t I eat sand? I loved the grainy texture and rolling the particles around in my mouth.
Each time, either Mom or Dad gave me an answer I might not have liked but I understood it. Even when Dad was backing away from a black spider on the wall and yelling for Mom, I asked “why are you afraid of spiders, Daddy?” He was quick to reply: “Bobby, your Mom takes care of the spiders, and I take care of the lions and tigers.” It seemed logical to me even though I never saw a lion or a tiger wandering our neighborhood. Maybe Dad took care of them before I saw any?
As I grew older, I understood that sometimes the answer to my question was “Because I said so!” That response made me act immediately to do what was required or wait until later to ask my question again.
Through my high school and college years, I seldom hesitated to ask “why?” if I didn’t understand something. Even in my early years of working as a state employee, I always asked “why?” if I wanted to know. My boss knew this, and one day he asked me to come into his office to explain a project he wanted me to work on. He said “I want to explain this project, and just this one time, would you please go ahead and do it and not ask ‘why?’” I told him that was the nicest thing anyone ever said to me.
Into my marriage and child-rearing years, the question of “why?” was encouraged as I always told them to ask “why?” if they didn’t understand something. I admit there were those times when my answer was “Because I said so!” but I tried to keep that answer to a minimum.
One of my projects as a state employee was to explain and answer questions related to managed care when it was implemented in Pennsylvania. Our team did a series of focus groups and I recall one evening session in Reading when an agitated women raised her hand to ask “what mental midgets thought this up?” I explained the system of managed care, why it was implemented, and how it could benefit people. I’m not sure she appreciated my answer, but I will always respect her for having the courage to ask ‘why’ even though I suspect she thought I was one of those mental midgets.
This Old Codger thinks it’s important to ask “why” when so many things these days are not explained and/or not understood. It’s important because your community, state, and/or nation needs to know how you think and why you think that way. Otherwise, your community, state, and/or nation will move in a direction that they want to go rather than giving any credence to your thoughts. In other words, ask “why” of your community, state, and national representatives.
Several years ago, I covered school board meetings as a freelancer. At one meeting, the superintendent suggested that board members should go to this annual convention that would enhance their knowledge in giving them ideas to improve the district’s educational system. It would be the first national conference for board members.
I was curious, so the next day I went to the district business manager’s office to get more information. Seven board members had signed up for the convention and six wives would be attending for a total of 13 people. Two of the board members would be retiring in June so I wondered why they were attending. Then, I was told the conference would be in New Orleans during Mardi Gras and I thought the cost was prohibitive for a small school district. Was this going to be a great conference and/or a great Mardi Gras vacation? My article was published and the school board decided to cancel their reservations.
Like many of you, this Old Codger has days of not wanting to be around people at all and I’ll sit around, relax and do absolutely nothing just because “I said so!” Then, like a bolt from the blue, I chuckle to myself and mumble “Mom? Dad?” Or I might look at the window sill above the kitchen sink where my happily unfiltered wife has placed a stainless steel bar with the engraved sentence in all capital letters that says “Because I said so!”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove