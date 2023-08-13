I prefer a president who doesn’t boast “I am your retribution” because it speaks to getting even with people who irritated you rather than championing policies both parties can agree on.
I prefer a president who doesn’t try to thwart the people’s vote by having a group of thugs raid the Capitol and threaten to hang the vice president and injure or kill anyone who stands in their way.
I prefer a president who admits he made a mistake rather than constantly stating “I never did anything wrong.”
I prefer a president who chooses cabinet members who have experience in their area of expertise rather than picking loyalists who will agree with everything the president says.
I prefer a president who does not send love letters to dictators and who does not believe the dictators over the nation’s top national security specialists.
I prefer a president who does not want to do away with our nation’s Constitution, and who does not want to defund the FBI, the Department of Justice, and any other department that disagrees with him or irritates him.
I prefer a president who does not claim he won an election without any proof to substantiate it.
I prefer a president who does not claim that he is “greater than Washington, greater than Lincoln.”
I prefer a president who is not a chronic liar and womanizer, a president who does not encourage the poorest of citizens to send him money.
I prefer a president who does not reduce the taxes of his rich friends/businesses without also reducing the taxes of those who need it most.
On the positive side, I want a president who can work with both parties in reaching agreement on what is best for our country.
I want a president who chooses cabinet members based on their experience and ability to deal with people in a positive manner.
I want a president who can use the “bully pulpit” when needed to choose the right path for our country when at the same time working with both parties to get an agreement.
I want a president who can discuss and debate with other world leaders successfully.
I want a president who has both a sense of humor and a sense of empathy when needed.
And finally, I want a president who wants to make our Constitution stronger in supporting our democracy and our freedoms.
This Old Codger wants our country to move away from a “my way or the highway” direction seen by some in both parties. There seems to be a growing love of dictators around the world while democracies are being downplayed in favor of autocracies. Our various freedoms are up for grabs if we have one or more “would-be dictators” in charge.
My cheers go out to Mel Mench, a thoughtful Republican of Mifflinburg who noted in a recent letter (Daily Item, Aug. 10) there are those “who continually and increasingly ignore the fundamental reasons our forefathers immigrated to this country — to form a more perfect union involving, among other qualities, common decency and individual freedoms.”
I’ve known Mel for many years as a friend with a sharp mind and a good sense of humor who, if he wanted to, could probably become an excellent senator who would work across the aisle to come up with good policy decisions.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove