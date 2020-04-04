Once again, the things happening in America make me shake my head in disbelief.
The vast majority of us are worried about the coronavirus and its unknown impact on the world’s population. People are sick, people are dying, people are out of work, some businesses will close, some store shelves are empty, people are fighting in grocery stores and people are being told to not group together. There is so much more than what I’ve listed.
I saw on the news last night that nurses are in great demand and staffing agencies are scrambling to fill those voids, in some locations a nurse’s salary may be doubled during this epidemic. I personally don’t think you can pay them enough.
The very next news segment was about Tom Brady’s contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for $30-million a year with a $9-million bonus for playing a game. Not for saving a life while putting his life in danger but for playing a game.
I continue to shake my head.
Ray Coker,
Milton