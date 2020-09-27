There’s little left of dignity in Congress. Or for that matter any respect for almost all of these elected people.
In 2013 the Democrats lost my respect for them by changing the rules for all executive branch positions, including the Cabinet, and all judicial vacancies below the Supreme Court so that nominees could advance with a simple majority rather than the previous 60-vote margin.
Then in 2017, the Republicans lost any respect from me when they changed the rules for Supreme Court nominees to a simple majority. In both cases to benefit their own party’s interests.
Not the American people. And now the Republicans want to hurry a Supreme Court nominee through the process and take a vote most likely before the Nov. 3 election. This, even though in 2016 the Republicans shelved Merrick Garland’s nomination because it was an election year. And said they would not do the same.
Given the most recent events by Republicans, on balance the GOP is worse than the Democrats.
While I am not an enthusiast of either party I cannot vote for this president or his party.
Walt Hebda,
Herndon