The Feb. 1 Myanmar coup resulting from its presidential election would normally receive scant attention here in the United States as it would be viewed as just another “Banana Republic” without a history of democracy.
However, in a recent interview, a leader of one of our latest self-styled militia groups referenced this coup as the goal of his group’s Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. So, it is worth noting the similarities between the two events: Supporters for one of the presidential candidates predicted he would win; he lost; his supporters claimed voter fraud; the election was certified as fair with no evidence of fraud; the losing candidate’s gun-toting militant supporters stormed the capitol.
In the case of the Myanmar coup, the losing candidate’s supporters successfully deposed the new government and declare martial law. In the case of our Jan. 6 attempted coup, the losing candidate’s supporters failed.
It’s unknown if the Myanmar losing candidate, before inciting his supporters to storm the capitol, first attempted to steal the election by filing voter fraud lawsuits or by personally calling election officials begging them to “find” more votes in his favor (think Georgia election officials).
In our case, our losing candidate’s attempt to steal the election using all these tactics failed. Why?
Because our democratic institutions, unlike Myanmar’s, were robust enough to successfully “Stop the steal.”
Specifically, our judicial system dismissed our ex-president’s frivolous lawsuits, our election officials resisted his intimidation tactics, and our police protected our congressmen from his gun-toting insurrectionists. It should be noted that while all these tactics failed, they were successful in diverting our attention away from potential voter fraud in states our ex-president supposedly “won.”
Myanmar was not so fortunate. While our ex-president’s attempted coup claimed 5 lives, the Myanmar coup has claimed more than 100 lives, and counting.
As Americans, we should be thankful that we have been blessed to live in a country where democracy works.
Peter Engstrom,
Danville