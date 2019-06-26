Sadly, the speed kills myth is alive and well in Pennsylvania. A real 25-state analysis was done of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, which showed that 1.6 percent of crashes are caused by excessive speed. Barely above zero, then.
Nowhere does anyone ever put into a bill that speed limits must be posted at the 85th percentile free-flowing traffic speed. This is so that the ticket industry can thrive. Set the limits too low, ticket barely above them, get municipal radar and speed cameras, then watch the money flow in. Since this is still not enough, the state now wants more LIDAR and moving radar. You can expect more crashes, safe drivers cited, and lots of erroneous tickets with poor policies.
Maximum safety on roads occurs when we have speed limits posted to the 85th percentile free-flowing traffic speed, yellow traffic lights set to actual approach speeds with realistic perception and reaction times, and stop signs only where needed.
In the meantime, we ignore issues like distracted drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.
Please contact your state representative, state senator, and the governor to oppose the above in Pennsylvania and demand best-practice engineering. Tickets should also be only points.
James Sikorski Jr.
PA Advocate National Motorists
Association,
Wapwallopen