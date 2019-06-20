One of the main reasons we have been given for the potential closure of Montandon is that there is declining enrollment in the district. But when we look at kindergarten enrollment over the past four years, there is no evidence of a decline. In the 2014-15 academic year, there were 142 kindergarten students. This past year, 2018-19, there were 164 kindergarten students. Next year’s projected enrollment via the state is 170 kindergarten students.
At the January public meeting, the district claimed that Montandon had the “lowest class sizes prior to reduction of staff.” However, looking at class size information over the past five years, the class sizes are actually consistent across all three elementary schools. For example, in 2014-15 Baugher had six kindergarten classrooms with class sizes of 12, 13, 13, 14, 14 and 14; White Deer had two with class sizes of 13 and 15, and Montandon had two with class sizes of 14 and 15. A similar trend is seen for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years.
In 2017-18, there were two district kindergarten positions eliminated, supposedly due to declining enrollment. However, the total kindergarten enrollment in 2017-18 was 147 students, larger than 2014-15. This decision resulted in district-wide increases in kindergarten class sizes. This past year, when kindergarten enrollment increased yet again, at Baugher there were five kindergarten classrooms with 18, 19, 19, 20 and 20 students; White Deer had two with 20 and 21 students, while Montandon had one with 23 students. At least six kindergarten students who were districted for Montandon were moved to Baugher because the district did not want to re-open the second kindergarten classroom at Montandon.
The effects of the decision to increase kindergarten class sizes across the district are already being seen when considering absentee rates. In 2015-16 kindergarten absentee rates were: Baugher at 5.45 percent, White Deer at 4.78 percent and Montandon at 4.82 percent. This past year, kindergarten absentee rates were: Baugher at 6.48 percent, White Deer at 6.26 percent and Montandon at 6.40 percent.
Academic research considering best practices for elementary schools shows that the greatest effect size for student achievement and attendance rates are small schools (less than 500 students) followed closely by small class sizes (18 for K-3). Our district’s data matches all of this research. Our two small elementary schools outperform our large elementary school. Our two small elementary schools had much better attendance when class sizes across the district were smaller, however, with the large class sizes, the gap is closing.
The best scenario for all of our students is to have three equitable elementary schools: Small schools with small class sizes.
Why have there not been conversations about these issues? Why are we still discussing closing Montandon and now White Deer when there are no known academic benefits for doing so?
