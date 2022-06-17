In 1981, there was a meat butchers’ strike in New York City that led to shortages and, ultimately, violence. My late brother was nearly killed because he hauled wholesale beef from Iowa, as an independent-owner operator, and he crossed the picket line.
Eventually, my brother carried a handgun. He told our worried mother “It’s a jungle out there.”
I imagine discussing gun ownership with my brother. He would say that it was his right to own a gun for protection. He would agree that a background check, a waiting period, training and safe storage at home all make sense.
He would not protest these common-sense regulations in the name of freedom. He would oppose allowing people to own a weapon of war, especially an 18-year-old, horrified that family members might be slaughtered going about their daily routine.
I’m certain my brother would ask legislators who refuse to vote for such regulations: what sacrifice are you willing to make to stick with your position against regulating guns? Your mother, killed while shopping; your child, killed in school; your brother, killed at a concert? Your own life?
Imagining the worst conspiracy theory, are legislators opposing gun regulation because they’re willing to let armed supporters overthrow our government — doing the dirty work and risking their own lives — rather than winning elections by advancing policies that make life better for Americans?
My brother would be appalled. He might even have quit voting for Republicans.
Carolyn Coldren,
Lewisburg