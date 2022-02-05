The National Crime Information Center reports that across the United States there are 89,637 active missing person cases, a total that includes three in the Susquehanna Valley. It’s a shockingly high number, leaving thousands of families wondering how and when any sort of closure can come and what it will look like.
A new bill awaits Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature and we would encourage him to sign it sooner rather than later. House Bill 930 was introduced by State Reps. Lynda Culber and David Millard 11 months ago. The bill would require Pennsylvania State Police to forward forensic DNA profiles and other evidence relating to missing persons and unidentified decedents to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), a national database of records, evidence and services.
The bill passed through the Senate and is on Gov. Wolf’s desk.
After getting over the hurdle that this wasn’t already an automatic transmission of information, remember that these numbers represent more than just data to too many families.
Two-year-old Cory Edkin went missing from his New Columbia home in October 1986. He’s never been seen since his mother put him to bed and went to the store, returning 30 minutes later. Two years ago, police said they had made “significant advances” in the case, but nothing has been publicly disclosed since.
Barbara Miller was at a wedding in 1989 when she went missing. The investigation into her case has kicked up a few times over the years, including an extensive search of a Milton home in 2017, but the case seems as old as it ever has.
In 2020, Angel Donohue was reported missing to Sunbury police. State Police say they are now investigating “suspicious circumstances” surrounding her disappearance.
NamUs has a pretty wide reach and background to aid in these kinds of searches. They offer free and secure online resources to quickly push cases forward, free forensic services including fingerprint examination and DNA testing and experienced staffers to aid in putting pieces together.
“This is another tool for investigators and we want to be able to give families of missing loved ones every option possible,” Culver said. “We want families to have hope.”
In many cases, it has been years since any real signs of hope. Adding NamUs into the toolbox can only help, perhaps offering families a few steps toward closure they have they have long sought.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.