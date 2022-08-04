As tremendous as the events surrounding National Night Out are across the nation and in our Valley, it is easy to sometimes lose focus on what they are designed to accomplish.
For nearly four decades, the National Night Out has been used as a bridge between an “established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers,” and the public. The first annual National Night Out was held in 1984 and involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.
The outreach now includes 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities in all 50 states.
The annual events are held in early August. They started this week in Danville, Sunbury, Watsontown and others and will continue over the next week or so. Dozens of firefighters, local and state police and other first responders take time out of their busy schedules to spend time with youngsters in our region as a way to remove any preconceived barriers.
On the National Night Out website, the organization notes the event is an “annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
That is a lot to digest in one mission statement, but there are keywords that jump out: Community-building, partnerships, camaraderie, relationships, positive circumstances.
Individually, each of those outreach opportunities presents terrific potential. Collectively, they can lift a community.
At a time when too many people have a wavering opinion of law enforcement personnel, getting a chance to talk to a police officer, understanding they are there to help when help is needed, can be a relief to many.
“It really does help,” Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said at the Danville event. “The community meets the officers and it emphasizes that we are real people who live in the community. We have the fire companies here and first responders. It’s a good event. A great event.”
Snyder County’s National Night Out is still on the schedule, set for Aug. 9. It is set to run from 4-7 p.m. at East Snyder Park.
Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a summer evening, while also creating valuable relationships across the region.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.