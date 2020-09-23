“When a country is out of love with itself the whole of life conspires against it.”
We need to read and re-read this until it sinks in. Whether you are conservative or liberal, or somewhere in between, this is what’s happening to our country — and we are wholly responsible, we can’t blame it on China or Russia — it’s us.
So go and vote for whomever you want to, that is our right as citizens, but it won’t matter who is sitting in the White House if we all have fallen out of love of this country.
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland