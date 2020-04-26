Prayers work. I am inviting everyone to pray for our national heroes: The truck drivers, doctors, nurses, janitors, grocery store workers, pharmacy workers, first responders, police, companies that are making PPE equipment, hand sanitizer, kids and teenagers whose normal life has been turned upside down.
We adults should be able to handle the downtime, for enriching ourselves, find inner peace and strength, be an example for our children that material possessions are low totem pole.
Family is a priority, enjoy your family.
Bless the going and coming of all these national treasures. Shalom.
Renee Foulds,
Northumberland