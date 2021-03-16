It’s that time of year again. No, not the time when the trees are budding, flowers are popping up and grass is growing.
At least, not yet.
It’s a time that happens every year after the snow melts and before most of the spring beauty emerges — several weeks from late March into May when outdoor vegetation is extremely dry and winds kick up, leading to the threat of wildfires.
The elements for outdoor fires capable of extensive damages, injuries and even deaths include a fuel source, such as dried grass, leaves and tree branches, low relative humidity and an ignition source — some way for the fire to start.
“The first two factors occur most frequently in Pennsylvania during spring and autumn,” the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) writes in a fact sheet. “As the spring sun climbs higher in the sky, days become longer and warmer.” Add in some gusty, dry spring winds, and the conditions are set for a fast-moving fire.
All that is needed is an ignition source, and according to DCNR, 99 percent of all wildfires are ignited by people.
The state Bureau of Forestry reports that there were 1,508 wildfires in Pennsylvania last year, burning 3,021 acres. A total of 17 structures were destroyed, 12 people were injured and two people died.
Outdoor debris burning is one of the top causes of grass and forest fires, DCNR notes. “A careless person burning trash or yard waste can be responsible for causing wildfires that burn thousands of acres of valuable Pennsylvania forests,” the agency writes.
These fires most frequently start in a residential backyard and travel through dry grass and leaves into bordering woodlands. Other ignition sources include the use of equipment, power lines, campfires or simply tossing a smoldering cigarette.
The spring wildfire season is clearly underway. Volunteer firefighters here in the Central Susquehanna Valley responded to several calls this past weekend when high winds fanned outdoor flames.
It is that time of year again — a time to be extremely careful with anything that can start a fire outdoors.
“Common sense can limit the threat of wildfires,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn reminds us. “When state residents and forest visitors are careless with burning trash, campfires and smoking, volunteer firefighters often pay the price, answering call after call in spring woodlands that are ripe for damaging, life-threatening wildfires.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.