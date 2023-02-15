As a taxpayer, a former school board director and most importantly a parent of a track and field participant, I would like to address the recent board decision on accepting a co-op agreement with the Northumberland Christian School (NCS).
I recently spoke at a work session on Feb. 2 expressing my opinion against the co-op. Maybe I’m asking the wrong questions or is it a win is a win no matter how you achieve it?
At that work session coach Randi Kunkle stated we always have three top runners out of the four in our relays. With this co-op it could be possible to have a fourth to reach a state title. There are more than 120 athletes in our track and field program and we can’t find a fourth runner?
She also stated if it weren’t for track and field she would have been a high school drop out. While I don’t feel this co-op will create dropouts, it may discourage Shikellamy students not go out because they may feel their spot will not be available because of a NCS student.
My opinion would be our coaches looked at NCS times and they felt this would be a good move for them competitively. Basically saying these athletes are better than ours.
At the board meeting on Feb. 9, coaches filled the room with track and field top athletes and their parents, all for the co-op between Shikellamy and NCS. I’m wondering if they asked any of the “middle of the pack” athletes to come and speak on how they felt about the merger? These are the athletes that will lose their spots at invitationals, districts and possibly state competitions.
Where would a picture of the NCS state champion hang? At Shikellamy High School or NCS? How will a NCS student be recognized if they break a Shikellamy school record?
All these endless discussions we had at our school board meetings, did anyone from Northumberland Christian School show up and speak on their behalf? I would like to know why they wanted to co-op with Shikellamy when they already had a track team at the NCS. Now after the board’s approval, they will no longer be responsible for PIAA fees, uniforms, transportation, etc.
I commend school board directors Wendy Wiest, Lori Garman, Jeff Balestrini, Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Michael Stender and Michael Thomas for voting no to baseball and softball, in which two board member’s daughters participate, and question why they only voted to approve the track and field co-op?
As I stated to the newspaper before “what is good for one, should be good for all.”
Kellie Cianflone,
Northumberland