Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office released another list of business types that may continue physical operations amid the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation. The list does not include — and has not since Gov. Wolf’s first rollout of the non-life sustaining businesses two weeks ago — any of the businesses who have requested waivers nor which ones have been granted or denied.
The raw data is released regularly, but that is all anyone really knows.
According to the now 7-page list, residential building construction is not permitted along with the likes of industrial machine manufacturing and selling cars at dealerships among dozens of others. Things like food manufacturing are allowed, along with paper and grocer retailers.
The list represents an odd mix of yes and no. Pennsylvania businesses can make rubber and resin, but not paint. You cannot manufacture tobacco, but you can manufacture beverages. Businesses allowed to remain open during the statewide stay-at-home order include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders or delivery.
According to The Associated Press, the state has received more than 34,000 waiver requests through mid-week. The Department of Community and Economic Development has approved 5,609 requests and denied 8,662. Another 8,116 requests were filed by businesses that did not need them to continue to operate.
On Thursday, state officials announced a deadline for seeking an exemption from the shutdown order. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. today.
As Pennsylvanians have learned throughout this pandemic, more and more things are fluid. The new normal seems to change each day.
But when everything is changing, transparency matters. No one really knows how this waiver process is working, who is really picking winners and losers.
Gov. Wolf has made some strong decisions amid this crisis. His closing of schools was right on time, as were early stay-at-home orders for some of the hardest-hit areas of the commonwealth.
This back-and-forth on non-life sustaining businesses and the waiver process has been more hit-and-miss. According to state data, they know exactly how many waivers have been granted or denied. That means someone is tracking them.
It also means we should know more about the decisions going into that process.
Overall, so far, it seems government transparency is one victim of the crisis. We’ll keep calling them on it as long as this continues.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.