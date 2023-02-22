Senator Gene Yaw recently announced that he supports a constitutional amendment that would require Pennsylvania voters to present identification at a polling place before they receive their ballots. He noted that “I, personally, do not know of anyone who does not have an identification of some type.” The question is, what sort of identification would be deemed acceptable for voting purposes? For anyone with a current driver’s license or passport, presenting a government-issued photo ID would be easy to do. Doesn’t everyone fall into that category? Keep reading.
Years ago, there was increasing talk about mandating identification to vote in PA, specifically via a photo ID, and my elderly mother was concerned. Born the year women got the right to vote, she had proudly fulfilled her obligation in every election for which she was eligible. But she had never learned to drive.
Worried that she might not be allowed to vote at some point, I got online and located and printed out the form required to obtain a PA photo identification card as an alternative to a license, along with the list of acceptable documentation my mother would need to get one. Presentation of items on List A, combined with items on List B, along with a social security card, would get her an official PA ID. We located my mother’s birth certificate and her social security card. Living at the time in a senior community, she didn’t have a lease or mortgage or a current utility bill — those costs were covered in her monthly fee. I paid her cellphone bill, adding a line to my plan, so she couldn’t use that as proof of address. In her late 80s, she had no W-2 to offer. She did have a picture ID from the senior community. We had a prior bill for her health insurance to prove her address, along with the completed form I got online. We set out for the driver’s license facility in her county, some distance away.
Fortunately, the center wasn’t very crowded, which turned out to be a very good thing, as my mother’s encounter with the clerk lasted almost an hour. The clerk took her application and all the documentation we provided and copied it. And, there were problems. The last name on her birth certificate didn’t match the last name on all her other documents. Of course not! She had married my father over 50 years before and had taken his name. She could not prove they were a match. Triumphantly, my mother pulled out her first social security card she still carried in her purse listing her maiden name and number identical to her current one. No good, according to the clerk. A social security card can’t be used for identification purposes (check the fine print on yours). And the photo ID badge from her community? No good, either, as it wasn’t issued by a government entity. We were at a stalemate; the clerk offered my mother a chair. She said she preferred to remain standing. Secretly, I thought of my mother’s marriage certificate left at home in a drawer. It didn’t occur to me that we would need that, too. I thought of how I could arrange to take yet another day off work to return with the certificate. The clerk went to consult with a colleague in another space. She returned, reluctantly telling us she would “bend the rules” and provide the ID. Someone took my mother’s picture, and her photo ID arrived in the mail.
There are plenty of citizens who have no driver’s license, and many more without a passport. In more urban areas, many own no car and do not drive. Others have let their licenses lapse due to age or infirmity. Many do not have their original birth certificates and marriage licenses on hand to prove who they are to the state’s satisfaction. A replacement birth certificate costs $20, plus a $10 fee if obtained online. A marriage certificate must be requested from the courthouse where it was issued. A duplicate costs $25. Documents can take 2-4 weeks to process. In Philadelphia, one must first apply, pay $15 and wait two weeks for the results of a marriage license search; only then can an application with the $25 fee be made, with another wait.
A person looking for an official PA photo ID needs to be computer savvy with access to a printer. A credit card for an online application, and transportation to a licensing center to submit documents and have a photo taken would also be needed.
Voting is supposed to be the right and responsibility of a citizen. It shouldn’t be dependent on organizational ability, retention of decades-old original documents, computer access and skills, extra funds, possession of a credit card, and/ or access to transportation. When we impose additional requirements, we are indeed disenfranchising a variety of citizens who want to exercise their right to vote. Until Sen. Yaw can be specific about the sort of official ID alternative to a driver’s license that would be acceptable for voting purposes, and offers a clear, no-cost mechanism to obtain it, please don’t go along with this amendment. Also keep in mind that this amendment is designed, supposedly, to solve the problem of voter fraud, a problem which challenge after challenge has proven doesn’t exist.
Lynn Hoffman lives in East Buffalo Township.