An interesting, three-pronged dynamic emerged out of Harrisburg when the state budget process bogged down over the past week. With politics clearly at the center of the late maelstrom, and plenty of finger-pointing on the back end, it’s clear some feelings were hurt.
That’s politics, particularly in today’s divisive sphere where bipartisanship is limited, especially on divisive and often difficult issues.
Part of the dynamic is that Republicans, who had been in control of both chambers in Harrisburg for a decade, don’t have the same power they did previously, holding a majority in the Senate but a one-seat minority in the House. Republicans are reluctant to shed some of their power and thought they had a partnership with Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro on one key issue: School vouchers for poor students at low-performing schools.
That deal was what pushed the state spending plan through the state Senate and inched the budget near the finish line.
Until it was blocked by House Democrats, in rare control of the lower chamber for the first time in more than a decade. Democrats said the school voucher push, agreed to by a Democratic governor and Republican Senate behind closed doors, was a non-starter.
To get the deal done, Shaprio backtracked, agreeing to line-item veto the vouchers to get the budget done.
The third part of the prong is that Democrats — who seized the House with a one-vote majority in November and a swath of special elections since — need to understand they aren’t going to get everything they’ve sought for 12 years in one shot.
“We should not be plunged into a painful, protracted budget impasse over one provision,” he said Thursday. “A deal was actually, pretty close, in the end, Senate Republicans did not close the deal with House Democrats. Instead, they chose to send the state budget that was not agreed upon by all three parties.”
Gov. Shapiro realizes that. Which is why he was willing to line-item vouchers out of the spending plan he worked with GOP members in the Senate to include. For that, he’s been bashed as untrustworthy by Republicans who thought they had a deal.
State Rep. Seth Grove several times questioned from the House floor whether the three sides can work together moving forward because of this situation.
In the end, lessons can be learned here, that working together is the only way real change is going to happen, movement that benefits as many Pennsylvanians as possible. Not every side is going to get everything they want.
State leaders, Gov. Shapiro said, need to learn to “talk to one another, understand each other’s perspectives and they need to learn how to close the deal together.”
The first foray into that world has mixed results so far.
