As a teacher, I’m committed to working with students who sit opposite me in politics, worldview, priorities, attitudes. Every student, regardless of background, identity, religion, political orientation has a place in my classroom, and it is everyone’s job to make us all belong. As we work together, our disagreements take a back seat to our collaboration.
This is how I used to feel about living in the Valley, too: despite our political and religious differences, we were all trying to coexist peacefully and maintain friendly relations in our common spaces. We were all working to make this a better place for us all to live. I believed that our differences receded before our shared tradition of neighbors helping neighbors, an American quality that I have spoken of with pride to people in other countries.
However, in this season of pandemic, I have felt my faith in our sense of community wobbling, wondering if people really care.
Last week, at a small store in town, one customer shopped unmasked, seemingly unaware of or unconcerned about the pandemic that has filled the ICUs at Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals. COVID-19 has killed over 300,000 of our compatriots and infected almost 17 million others, some who suffer long-term, debilitating effects too often made worse by job loss and medical debt. There is no cure for this terrible disease. So, I was tempted to fling a snippy remark like, “How nice that your neighbors are wearing masks to protect you, even when you won’t do the same for them!” I was angry because my mother, who is almost 90, had eaten Thanksgiving dinner alone, as I’d been unable to quarantine before the holiday. And now we may be facing a similar Christmas.
Then I reconsidered. I didn’t know this woman’s situation. I’m sure her life was complicated, too. Maybe she was struggling in ways I hadn’t considered. Maybe there was some logical reason why she didn’t have a mask. Whatever the case, lobbing a sarcastic remark would not be productive. I left her in peace to continue her shopping.
There are times, in a group project or in a community, when we take up the slack for others with the understanding that we’re all imperfect beings and usually trying our best. We need to give people the benefit of the doubt, and hope that when positions are reversed, others will do the same for us. So, I wear a mask and don’t harass others for not doing so.
A mask is uncomfortable. Conversation is difficult if you have a hearing loss or limited English proficiency. Teaching is no fun at all. It’s hard to recognize friends on the street. It feels restricting, even dehumanizing. But masking is most effective when everyone participates, so I do it.
Have you listened to the health care workers? They’re physically and emotionally exhausted. They’re seeing too much suffering and death. Can’t we all agree that we don’t want to increase their burden?
Health care workers are begging us to wear a mask in enclosed places, in groups, and with people who’ve been outside our orbit. Until we’re all vaccinated, it’s our best weapon for reducing the spread of COVID-19. It’s not a guarantee, but significantly reduces the risk. The message on masks has not always been consistent because understanding this new disease has taken time. But now it’s proven: the most effective way to protect ourselves, our family, and reduce the burden on health care workers is to wear a mask. The more people who wear it, the greater its effect. And truthfully, it’s not that big a deal.
Hate the mask? Me, too. But neighbors, I’m committed to you and to my mother, so I wear it anyway. Maybe we could think of it as something we can all love: a symbol of support for the people who make a hospital function, people who will help us if we get sick, whatever our worldview.
A symbol of neighbors helping neighbors. We’re in this together.
On that sliver of common ground, I hope we can work together and begin to rebuild our community because I really miss you.
Lynn Palermo is on the faculty at Susquehanna University and lives in Lewisburg.