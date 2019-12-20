This week, The Needy Family Fund surpassed the $50,000 mark as Christmas came into focus. The latest total kicks in an extremely generous matching $50,000 pledge from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.
The goal for the 2019 fund is $100,000 and the donation from the foundation surpasses that mark. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation made the pledge in celebration of the Foundation’s involvement over the last 20 years. The Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation has already donated $10,000 this year, continuing a long-standing tradition of philanthropy during the holidays.
The Degenstein foundations have donated nearly $475,000 since 1999 when it joined the annual campaign. Last year, the foundations donated $45,000: $5,000 from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and $30,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.
Generosity abounds in our Valley, and the Needy Family Fund personifies that. Every dollar counts, every donation adds up and makes a Valley family, maybe a neighbor, or a co-worker, have a better holiday season.
Capt. Jessica Duperree of the Sunbury Salvation Army said the Salvation Army partners with Toys for Tots, churches, and other community organizations to make the Needy Family Fund happen every year. The program is sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting and, this year, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
More than 250 children will be helped because of your donations.
“There are so many wonderful people who are working multiple jobs and having just enough to get by to meet their needs on a monthly basis,” she said. “When Christmas comes, the extras aren’t there for many families. To not have this worry or this concern on top of everything else that so many families or elderly go through is just a blessing.”
As the final sprint to Christmas continues, this is another reminder to take time to donate to the Needy Family Fund, a Red Kettle, or other programs made available this time of the year. Even if every line in your Christmas list is crossed off, make a donation in honor or memory of a family member.
It’s never the wrong time to reach out to others.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.