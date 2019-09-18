Governor Tom Wolf deserves the highest praise and thanks for his dignified acts of remembrance on his recent visit to the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz in Poland.
In addition to placing a wreath at the notorious Wall of Death, Gov. Wolf took the time to inscribe the names of the dead from the Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh in the museum guestbook: Joyce Fienberg; Richard Gottfried; Rose Mallinger; Jerry Rabinowitz; Cecil Rosenthal; David Rosenthal; Bernice Simon; Sylvan Simon; Daniel Stein; Melvin Wax; and Irving Younger.
October 27 will mark the first anniversary of the Tree of Life murders, the most violent and deadly crime committed against Jews in U.S. history. Throughout the nation, law enforcement agencies and organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League are reporting increases in violence and vandalism targeting Jews.
Swastikas are appearing at an alarming rate — in New York City, for example, out of 189 hate crimes last year, 150 featured swastikas; videos and photos of school students giving the Nazi salute are showing up on social media; and Holocaust denial is being validated as an acceptable viewpoint by people in academic circles unwilling to stand up for the truth.
The message implicit in Gov. Wolf’s visit to Auschwitz is the message that echoes from every historical site associated with the Holocaust: Never again. We need to do more than simply echo this message, however. We need to acknowledge that never again is now, never again is here, and never again needs to be followed by an exclamation point, not a question mark.
John Deppen,
Northumberland