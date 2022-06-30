Mark Twain once said “the truth has no defense against a fool that’s determined to believe a lie” and I shake my old codger head in wondering how people can believe what’s being spewed by former President Donald Trump since his loss to “Sleepy Joe.”
The election was rigged and several states had ballots that were not counted or were given to Biden? And who can forget the peaceful rally of patriots that stormed the U.S. Capitol resulting in five deaths and more than 140 injured?
Despite investigations in key states where there was alleged “ballot fraud,” there was no evidence to support the statement that the election was stolen. As Rudy Giuliani noted, “we have lots of theories but no evidence.”
And what’s equally amazing is the number of House and Senate members who allow “the big lie” to continue. I’ve heard people note that they’ve seen the trucks loaded with fake Biden ballots and the drop-off boxes purposely filled with fake Biden ballots. So why weren’t the authorities notified to check it out or produce at least one fake ballot? And what happened to all those fake ballots.
The Jan. 6 committee has done a remarkable job in providing evidence to support the accusation that “the big lie” was a planned coup attempt to restore Trump to the presidency. How can anyone watch the tapes of storming the capitol and think it was just a peaceful protest, just a group of patriot tourists visiting the People’s House? Did I miss something?
Do most peaceful protestors break windows, upset desks, injure police, and defecate and urinate on the floor?
Finally, the constant screaming of “Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!” was not in any way peaceful. And to find later that Trump noted maybe Pence “deserved it” is stunning. I don’t consider Pence anything more than a Trump sycophant like many others, but at least he finally found it within himself to do the right thing and certify Biden’s win.
My hope is that we can check out the facts and go forward, as Superman proposed, “to fight a never-ending battle for truth, justice, and the American way.”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.