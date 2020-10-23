We, as a nation, previously known to be the leader of the free world, have fallen in disgrace. We, as a people have allowed this to happen, by carelessly giving in to our darker selves. I deeply mourn.
The past is over. We must learn from it. We need to dig deep within ourselves and get in touch with our individual truths. Be very honest. No “buts,” “ands,” or “ifs.” Tell your darker side to “get thee behind me.” Listen to what your heart is saying.
Come with me, let’s rise. Scrabble ourselves back up, dust ourselves off and start all over again. The future is yet to come. All we really need to be aware of is today.
My goal is simple — to never stay down on the ground. I want to constantly rise again. Who’s with me on this? We need one another now, as much as ever before! As one of the passengers on United Airlines Flight 93, on 9/11 said, before attacking the hijackers, “Let’s roll.”
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg